Getaway driver in deadly drive-by shooting in Acres Homes sentenced to 30 years

A driver involved in a deadly shooting in Acres Homes was given a 30-year prison sentence.

Back in 2018, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said Angelo Alexander Perez was driving his brother's girlfriend's car with another man and planned to fight a group of men they knew.

Angelo Perez, 23 (Photo: Harris County District Attorney's Office)

However, court documents said the fight did not happen but Joseph Juarez, 19, and several other people were in a home's driveway in the 2000 block of Barnsley just north of Houston in Acres Homes.

That's where Perez reportedly drove the car through the neighborhood several times and during the final turn, an unidentified shooter fired over the vehicle's roof, killing Juarez. The two then drove away from the scene.

Joseph Juarez (Photo: Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Following an investigation with HCSO, Perez was arrested and found guilty of murder by a jury on Thursday. The now 23-year-old Perez was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A hunt remains underway for the gunman, and anyone with information is asked to call HCSO's Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.