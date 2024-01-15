Expand / Collapse search
Arctic blast in Houston: Hard freeze warning tonight; use caution on roads

Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. with light icing possible. Expect steady temperatures near freezing all day with wind chills in the teens. Light freezing rain or sleet in possible. A hard freeze is expected tonight with lows in the low 20s.

Winter weather has arrived in Houston. Wake up temperatures across the area are at or below freezing.

Throughout the day, the wind chill will be in the teens to single-digits. We are monitoring a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m.

There is a frozen mist falling this morning which could cause a light glaze of ice on the roads. A friendly reminder, bridges and elevated roadways are the first to freeze.

If you are getting on the road today, give yourself plenty of time and drive slowly.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. as freezing rain or sleet are possible.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight with lows in the 20s. Limit your time outside and dress in layers.

