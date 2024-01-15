Winter weather has arrived in Houston. Wake up temperatures across the area are at or below freezing.

Throughout the day, the wind chill will be in the teens to single-digits. We are monitoring a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m.

There is a frozen mist falling this morning which could cause a light glaze of ice on the roads. A friendly reminder, bridges and elevated roadways are the first to freeze.

If you are getting on the road today, give yourself plenty of time and drive slowly.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. as freezing rain or sleet are possible.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight with lows in the 20s. Limit your time outside and dress in layers.

