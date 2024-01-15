Icy roads are being reported around the Houston area and Southeast Texas due to freezing temperatures and precipitation.

Bridges and elevated roadways are the first to freeze.

Several crashes have been reported already. Officials are advising driver to use extreme caution.

Houston Transtar icy roads

Houston Transtar reports the following icy road locations:

IH-45 North Northbound At Beltway 8-North Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 10:52 AM today

Beltway 8-North Eastbound At IH-45 North Left Interchange Ramp, Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 10:54 AM today

Hardy Toll Road Northbound At FM-1960 All Mainlanes, Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder Verified at 10:28 AM today

West Sam Houston Tollway Southbound At US-290 Northwest Exit Ramp, Left Interchange Ramp, Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 10:30 AM today

Westpark Tollway Eastbound At IH-69 Exit Ramp Verified at 10:26 AM today

IH-69 Northbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line to Montgomery-Liberty County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

Hardy Toll Road Southbound At Louetta Rd/ Aldine Westfield Rd Entrance Ramp Closed on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

FM-1314 Westbound At Loop 494 to SH-105 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

IH-45 Northbound At Hardy Toll/Harris Co Line to Montgomery-Walker County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

SH-249 Northbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line to FM-1774 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

SH-249 Tomball Tollway Northbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line to Woodtrace Blvd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1485 Westbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line to Loop 336 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

SH-249 Toll Rd Northbound At Woodtrace Blvd to FM-1488 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

SH-249 Tomball Tollway Southbound At Woodtrace Blvd to Montgomery-Harris County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-149 Northbound At SH-249/FM-1774 to Montgomery-Grimes County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

SH-249 Southbound At FM-1774 to Montgomery-Harris County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1488 Westbound At Montgomery-Waller County Line to Sherbrook Circle All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

SH-249 Toll Rd Southbound At Cripple Creek Dr to Woodtrace Blvd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1774 Northbound At FM-1488 to Montgomery-Waller County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1486 Northbound At FM-1774 to Montgomery-Grimes County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1774 Southbound At Montgomery-Waller County Line to FM-1488 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1488 Eastbound At Sherbrook Circle to Montgomery-Waller County Line All Mainlanes Closed on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

IH-69 Southbound At Montgomery-Liberty County Line to Montgomery-Harris County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1314 Eastbound At SH-105 to Loop 494 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1485 Eastbound At Loop 336 to Montgomery-Harris County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1484 Northbound At SH-105 to FM-3083/ Teas Rd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1484 Southbound At FM-3083/ Teas Rd to SH-105 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1486 Southbound At Montgomery-Grimes County Line to FM-1774 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1097 Eastbound Between Bethel Rd to Montgomery-Walker County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

IH-45 Southbound At Montgomery-Walker County Line to Hardy Toll/Harris Co Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1097 Westbound At Montgomery-Walker County Line to Bethel Rd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1791 Northbound At FM-149 to Montgomery-Walker County Line All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-149 Southbound At Montgomery-Grimes County Line to SH-249/FM-1774 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1791 Southbound At Montgomery-Walker County Line to FM-149 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, January 15, 2024 9:00 AM

Harris County icy roads

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports ice at the following locations:

- Mainlines of SH 99. Multiple crashes at the SH 249 interchange

- 22300 block of the North Freeway mainlanes

- 22600 Hardy Toll Road main lanes

- 1800 FM 1960

- 6800 Cypresswood

- 19100 SH-249

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office reports the following locations:

- ALDINE WESTFIELD/ HARDY RD

- LOUETTA ROAD/IH-45 NORTH FREEWAY

- TOMBALL TOLL ROAD

- NORTH SAM HOUSTON PARKWAY/T C JESTER BLVD

- GRAND PARKWAY/TOMBALL PARKWAY

-LOUETTA ROAD/HOLZWARTH ROAD

- LOUETTA ROAD/ALDINE WESTFIELD ON THE BRIDGE

- HARDY TOLL ROAD/FM 1960

Fort Bend County icy roads

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management is reporting "slick conditions" near Fulshear and Simonton.

The City of Siminton says I-10 eastbound and westbound mainalens are completely closed at FM 359.

The Fort Bend Pct. 1 Constable reports icing on the SH 99 overpasses from I-10 south to FM 1093. SH 99 southbound at Cinco Ranch is closed.

Montgomery County icy roads

Montgomery County OEM says bridges and overpasses are seeing icing. Roads with reported icing include:

- Walden road

- Lone Star Parkway at Buffalo Springs

- FM 1097

- I-45

- Hwy 242

-I-69

- FM-1488

- Old Conroe Road