A student at Elsik High School was allegedly found in possession of a kitchen knife this morning. In response to the situation, the campus was immediately placed on lockdown.

Authorities apprehended all individuals involved, and the lockdown was downgraded to a secure status, allowing the instructional day to continue as scheduled.

While disciplinary actions will be taken, federal law restricts the release of specific information regarding the incident.

School officials emphasized their commitment to safety, stating, "We always take these situations seriously and investigate them fully. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students and staff."

Alief ISD reassured parents that the situation was handled with an abundance of caution and appropriate measures were taken to address the matter.