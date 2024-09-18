The Brief A Spring High School student has been detained for allegedly bringing a gun to school. The weapon was found by another student who reported it to school officials. Spring police were able to confiscate the weapon.



Spring Independent School District reports a gun was found on a high school campus Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but the district says a Spring High School student saw the weapon on the floor and reported it. The district later confirmed the weapon was found in the theater.

Spring Police Department confiscated the gun and were able to identify the student who was then detained. They will face school disciplinary actions and criminal charges.

The school is in "hold" mode, which means students clear hallways and remain where they are until the all clear is announced. Adults are instructed to close and lock doors, account for students and adults, and continue with the day as usual.

All students have been reported as safe.