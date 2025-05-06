LIST: Houston-area Mother's Day 2025 events

Mother's Day is this Sunday and FOX 26 has a list of just some of the events that are Mother's Day inspired.

3rd Annual Springtime in Paris: Mother’s Day Brunch at The Post Oak Hotel

Celebrate the moms in your life with an interactive brunch experience at a local rendition of Rue Cler, a Parisian street market. Wander through beautifully curated stations, inspired by the flavors and traditions of the French market. $204; $90 for age 5 to 12; free for ages 4 and under. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salsa con Mama: A Dance Celebration for Mother’s Day at Ivy Bar & Bistro

Latin Dance Factory hosts a playful salsa dance workshop full of dips, turns, and joyful moves for Mother’s Day in Uptown. $24 women; $34 men; $49 pairs. 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mother’s Day Photo-op at Market Street

Friday, May 9 to Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11 | FREE – Bring mom to The Woodlands’ upscale Market Street to snap some memorable photos in front of Mother’s Day themed backdrops. Times vary.

Flow & Fun: A Totally Rad ’90s Mother’s Day Yoga Class at Houston Toy Museum

Saturday, May 10 – Yogi Colleen Baker leads a 1-hour class, followed by complimentary mimosas, along with all day admission to the museum, and shopping along historic 19th Street in The Heights. $15. 9am.

It’s A Bling Thing: Mother’s Day Sneaker Brunch at The Heights Villa

Saturday, May 10 – Celebrate the mothers in your life at a sneaker brunch that includes creative workshops, luxury pampering stations, a flower bar, and a fashion show in the Heights. $40. 11am.

Candles & Cocktails: A Curated Candle Making Experience at Lyric Market

Saturday, May 10 – Twilight Candle Company hosts an elevated, interactive 2-hour candle-making experience, accompanied with cocktails, focused on scent, sophistication, and connection. $45. 4pm.

We Love Mom: A Mother’s Day Market at Sugar Land Town Square

Saturday, May 10 & Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11 | FREE – Enjoy a 2-day market experience with curated shopping, a live DJ, photo ops, and more. 11am to 4pm.

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch at the 1859 Ashton Villa

Dine inside the gorgeous and historic Galveston mansion, accompanied by live music and a special gift for moms. An optional add-on also includes the 51st annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour, which ends on the same day. $90+; $60 ages 12 and under. 10am.

Beyond Bouquets Festival at Houston Botanic Garden

The spring festival features a mid-day concert from Yelba’s Variety Band, a family fun zone, a market, and more. $20; $16 for ages 65+, active military, students, and ages 3 to 15. 9am to 4pm.

