MRI for cars: How AI can scan vehicles for needed repairs in seconds
SUGAR LAND, Texas - It's being called an MRI for cars. It's new AI technology that can show drivers what needs to be repaired on the exterior of their vehicles in seconds.
Classic Chevy Sugar Land is the first dealership in the greater Houston area to install UVEYE's Automatic Vehicle Inspection technology.
AI used in car repairs
How it works:
A car simply drives through an arch that's filled with sensors and cameras that take hundreds of images as it passes through.
Service technicians and drivers can see the images immediately on a computer screen, or on their phones sent by text. The images can reveal problems such as oil dripping from the undercarriage, indicating a possible leak, to bulges, nails, or the depth of tread wear on tires. Cameras can also catch dings and scratches on the vehicle.
The technology scans the exterior of the vehicle. So a mechanic or other diagnostic tools, such as scanners or code readers, would still be needed to test the engine for other issues.
What's next:
UVEYE's Michelle Taylor tells us that Amazon is using the technology to check its fleet of delivery trucks, and Hertz is using it to check its rental cars for damage or wear and tear before and after car rentals.
The Source: Information in this article is from UVEYE and Classic Chevy Sugar Land.