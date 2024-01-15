Expand / Collapse search
US-59 both lanes in Sugarland closed due to dangerous, icy conditions

Published 
FOX 26 Houston

Sugarland, TX - US-59 main lanes in both directions are closed through Sugarland due to dangerous, icy conditions. 

Houston road closures today: Traffic, driving conditions amid freeze

Both lanes will remain closed until further notice. 

Residents are asked to follow the detour signs, be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays, and when possible, avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion. 