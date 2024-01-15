US-59 main lanes in both directions are closed through Sugarland due to dangerous, icy conditions.

Houston road closures today: Traffic, driving conditions amid freeze

Both lanes will remain closed until further notice.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Residents are asked to follow the detour signs, be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays, and when possible, avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion.