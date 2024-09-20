The Brief Turkey Leg Hut in Houston was closed after a health department inspection found numerous violations. The restaurant announced on social media that they would be closed for ‘renovations.’



Turkey Leg Hut on Almeda Road in Houston is currently closed following a health department routine inspection that found numerous violations.

According to the report, the inspection took place on Thursday morning.

Some of the violations include the use of containers, controlling pests, floor issues, ventilation issues, and much more.

On social media, Turkey Leg Hut said they were closed on Friday through Sunday for 'renovations.'

