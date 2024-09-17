Channelview High School student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' schools

An 18-year-old student from Channelview High School has been arrested after making a felony terroristic threat, according to an investigation conducted by Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable's Office.

Andrea Torres was brought into custody after deputies received a tip about an online threat to "shoot up the school" sent to another student.

Andrea Torres

Investigators were able to identify Torres who admitted to investigators that she had made the threat, which also targeted another student.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has since accepted the felony charge of terroristic threat. Torres was taken to the Harris County Jail and booked into the detention facility.