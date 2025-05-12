Breaking Bond: 22-year-old violent offender on probation in 2 counties arrested with 16-year-old girl
Based on his criminal history, Damien Castillo isn't much on following the law. You can't really blame him when you look at the way judges seem to bend over backwards for him.
Damien Castillo's Troubled Criminal History
"He's been a fugitive in 3 different counties since October of 2024," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers.
At just 22 Castillo has quite an array of mugshots. Relatives of his ex-sent an email telling us how they feared him when he bonded out of jail.
"I don't blame them just based on his criminal history," Kahan said.
Family's Fear and Judicial Decisions
In that email relatives point at 230th felony court Judge Chris Morton. They say Morton kept granting Castillo bond after bond, and Castillo would threaten the family every time he got out.
Probation Violations and Dismissed Charges
"He violated his probation umpteenth amount of times he had a lot of criminal charges serious charges that were ultimately dismissed at the request of the complaining witness," said Kahan.
In 2022 Castillo was sentenced to 5 years probation for deadly conduct. His repeated probation violations and new criminal charges hasn't caused his probation to be revoked.
Castillo is also on probation in Travis County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon ."the ankle monitor ends up in a landfill," said Kahan. That was in October of 2024,"
Recent Arrest and Current Status
On May 6th Precinct 4 deputies arrested Castillo for evading arrest. Deputies say he had 2 guns in his possession and a 16-year-old girl. He's currently jailed with no bond set.
