Breaking Bond: 22-year-old violent offender on probation in 2 counties arrested with 16-year-old girl

The Brief Damien Castillo, a 22-year-old with a history of criminal activity, has been a fugitive in three counties since October 2024, repeatedly receiving bond despite his extensive record. His ex's relatives express fear due to threats made by Castillo upon his release, with Judge Chris Morton criticized for granting him multiple bonds. Recently arrested with firearms and a 16-year-old girl, Castillo is currently held without bond, highlighting ongoing concerns about his probation violations and dismissed charges.



Based on his criminal history, Damien Castillo isn't much on following the law. You can't really blame him when you look at the way judges seem to bend over backwards for him.

Damien Castillo's Troubled Criminal History

"He's been a fugitive in 3 different counties since October of 2024," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers.

At just 22 Castillo has quite an array of mugshots. Relatives of his ex-sent an email telling us how they feared him when he bonded out of jail.

"I don't blame them just based on his criminal history," Kahan said.

Family's Fear and Judicial Decisions

In that email relatives point at 230th felony court Judge Chris Morton. They say Morton kept granting Castillo bond after bond, and Castillo would threaten the family every time he got out.

Probation Violations and Dismissed Charges

"He violated his probation umpteenth amount of times he had a lot of criminal charges serious charges that were ultimately dismissed at the request of the complaining witness," said Kahan.

In 2022 Castillo was sentenced to 5 years probation for deadly conduct. His repeated probation violations and new criminal charges hasn't caused his probation to be revoked.

Castillo is also on probation in Travis County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon ."the ankle monitor ends up in a landfill," said Kahan. That was in October of 2024,"

Recent Arrest and Current Status

On May 6th Precinct 4 deputies arrested Castillo for evading arrest. Deputies say he had 2 guns in his possession and a 16-year-old girl. He's currently jailed with no bond set.