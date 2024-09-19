'Big Boy', the world's largest operational steam locomotive, is coming to Houston

The world's largest operating steam locomotive will be in Houston this October.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 is making a stop in Houston as a part of its Big Boy Heartland of America Tour.

25 "Big Boys" were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one in operation.

The train left Dallas on Thursday morning and will make a stop in Hearne for maintenance before heading to Houston.

The locomotive will pull into Houston on Friday, Oct. 4.

The next day it will be on display for a private Union Pacific employee event.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, Big Boy will be on display for the public. The train will be at the Houston Amtrak on Washington Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The train will leave Houston at 9 a.m. the next morning as it heads to Bryan.

You can track the engine's current location on Union Pacific's website.

Big Boy Heartland of America Tour