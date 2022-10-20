Two leaders in Houston and New York have agreed to a friendly wager for the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Yankees.

The wager was made between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. The loser of the series has to send the winning team the best food and drink their city has to offer.

"We can’t wait to try the best of what New York has to offer," said Judge Hidalgo. "The Astros' consistent success shows they have what it takes to bring the title back home to Houston and Harris County where it belongs."

Gibson says, "While we acknowledge the Houston Astros may have reached the World Series 4 times, including winning a title in 2017, going against the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball, with 27 World Series Championships on their resume, will be a challenge. We want to wish our friends in Harris County all the best but know that when it comes to the taking on the Bronx bombers, we know who is bringing home the championship title."

If (and when) the Astros win, the Yankees have to send beer from Bronx Beer Hall, pasta from Little Italy in the Bronx, and carrot cake from Lloyd's.

If the Yankees win, Houston will ship over local favorites including Alamo Tamales, Blood Bros BBQ, and root beer from Saint Arnold's to wash it all down.

Terry Wong is one of the co-owners of Blood Bros BBQ in Bellaire.

"We’ve known all our lives how amazing the food scene is here in Houston, so we’re happy that finally, everyone else is getting a glimpse," Wong said.

Qui Hoang, another co-owner, said they're honored to be recognized as one of the best BBQ spots in all of Houston.

"Honored, for sure. It’s surreal. There’s a whole lot of great BBQ spots in this town. For them to pick us to represent, it’s a great honor," Hoang said.

"We like to describe it as Houston BBQ. So, we do have like traditional Texas BBQ, brisket with sausage, but we also use a lot of flavors that we grew up eating in Houston. I mean you can get Japanese food, Thai food, Vietnamese food, Chinese, Mediterranean, Caribbean; and we just take those flavors and translate it into the BBQ that we cook," Hoang continued.

Astros beat the Yankees 4-2 in Game 1 of the ALCS. The first pitch for Game 2 is set for 6:37 PM on Thursday.