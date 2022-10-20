There is no shortage of things to do this weekend in Houston. You can cheer with other fans at ALCS watch parties, check out the rides at a huge collector car auction, or head to an outdoor festival for culture, food and family-friendly fun.

Check out this list of just some of the events happening around the Greater Houston area.

Houston Astros ALCS Watch Party at Minute Maid Park

While the Astros are away in New York, you can watch them play at Minute Maid Park. Watch parties will be held for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Sunday. If a Game 5 is necessary, there will also be a watch party Monday. You can catch the game on the big screen and enjoy festivities around the park. You will need to claim a $1 voucher. Proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation.

When: Oct. 22, 23, 24 (various times)

Where: Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: $1

Click here to claim a voucher.

Barrett-Jackson Car Auction

Car enthusiasts, here's one for you! The Barrett-Jackson Car Auction is back in Houston. Check out all the vehicles crossing the auction block, shop in the Exhibitor Marketplace, and take a Trill Ride or Hot Lap with a professional driver.

When: Oct. 20, 21, 22; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: NRG Center, NRG Park, 1 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: 3-Day tickets $95 for adults; $70 for seniors, military, students; $45 for children; single-day tickets also available

Click here for more information.

Galveston Oktoberfest

Head to historic downtown Galveston for the 40th Annual Island Oktoberfest. Enjoy food, children's rides, arts and crafts, games, shopping, contests and more. There will be music and dancing on two stages, including Polka performances. You can also sip on German and domestic brews and some German-style wines.

When: Oct. 21, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: First Lutheran Church of Galveston, 2415 Winnie St, Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.

Southern Smoke Festival

This three-day festival helps raise awareness and funds in support of food and beverage workers in crisis across the country through the Southern Smoke Foundation. The festival will feature a lineup up of celebrated chefs at three separate events. There is an opening night party ($150 GA) on Friday, the Southern Smoke on Ice ($1,000) with the "raw bar to end all raw bars" on Saturday, and the East Downtown Throwdown ($225 GA) on Sunday.

When: Oct. 21, 22, 23

Where: Various locations in Houston

Cost: Single-day tickets range from $150 - $1,000

Click here for more information.

Korean Festival at Discovery Green

Experience Korean culture at this family-friendly festival at Discovery Green. There will be food, vendors, arts and crafts, games, K-Pop dance groups, and other performances including Taekwondo.

When: Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Houston AfriFest

This African arts, culture and entertainment festival highlights diverse cultures from across the continent. There will be food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone and live entertainment including music performances.

When: Oct. 22, noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren Road Houston, TX 77074

Cost: Advance online tickets $5; free for children, students, veterans, seniors; prices increase day of event

Click here for more information.

Houston Filipino Street Festival

This festival celebrating the Filipino culture will have Filipino street food, dancing, entertainment and more. There will be activities for the whole family.

When: Oct. 22; noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX 77498

Cost: $17 in advance; $20 day of event

Click here for more information.

Bedrock City Con

Shop from dozens of vendors, get an autograph from a comic guest or join the cosplay contest at this convention. Jeremy Haun, Mark A. Nelson and Jason A. Hurley are on the lineup of featured guests. The whole family is welcome, and there will be trick or treating from vendors. There will be food trucks, and you can grab a beer from the taproom.

When: Oct. 22, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: No Label Brewery, 5351 1st St, Katy, TX 77493

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Texian Market Days

The 38th annual Texian Market Days festival will feature fun for the whole family including battle re-enactments, historic home tours, live entertainment, hands-on activities, games, and cattleworking demonstrations. There will also food and craft vendors.

If you go to the festival in full historic costume, you can get half-off admission at the gate.

When: Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762 Rd, Richmond, TX 77469

Cost: Adults $20; $15 for seniors 65+ and children

Click here for more information.