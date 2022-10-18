article

The Houston Astros have reached the American League Championship Series for the sixth straight year after sweeping the division series.

The best-of-seven series will begin at Minute Maid Park with Game 1 on Wednesday and Game 2 Thursday. The Astros will travel for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary), and then return to Minute Maid Park if the series stretches into Game 6 or 7.

RELATED: Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

If you can’t catch all the action at the ballpark, here are some bars and restaurants hosting watch parties and offering specials in the Houston area.

Finn Hall

(Photo courtesy of Finn Hall)

Downtown Houston food hall Finn Hall will host Major League Baseball’s Official Astros Watch Party for ALCS Game 1. The hall has eight restaurants, a bar, giant screens for watching the game, and drink specials from Swallow’s Nest including $5 Crawford Bock and $15 buckets.

712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Catch the game on the Super Screen out in the Beer Garden. You can also get a five-beer bucket for $25, and you get to keep the souvenir Saint Arnold branded bucket.

2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020

Karbach Brewing Co.

Karbach Brewing Co. will be showing all the games on the big screens, except for Game 5 if it is needed. You can also grab some Crawford Bock while you are there.

2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

Monkey’s Tail

Frito Pie (Courtesy Monkey's Tail)

Watch the game inside or outside at Monkey’s Tail. For the playoffs, they are offering a $12 Tecate Lite bucket special with six beers and a $7 Frito Pie. You can also sip on a frozen Orange Fantarita. On Tuesday game days, they are offering a $1 hotdog.

5802 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

Max's Wine Dive

(Courtesy MAX's Wine Dive)

MAX's Wine Dive is offering their Space City Combo with a choice of a 2-piece and fries or three tenders and fries for $15, or six barbecue wings for $6 during the game. There will also be $6 Orbit Froze and $6 Crawford Bock while the Astros play.

GJ Tavern

GJ Tavern (Credit: Michael Anthony)

This Downtown Houston restaurant and bar will be offering happy hour menu prices starting immediately after all Astros games. For late games, they will offer happy hour pricing from 9 p.m. until closing.

737 Preston St, Houston, TX 77002

Kin Dee

Kin Dee (Credit Alex Montoya)

Thai restaurant Kin Dee in The Heights is offering half-off Thai beer if you’re seated at the bar during the Astros games. Customers will have a choice between pale lagers Singha and Chang, which will be $3 when the special is applied.

1533 N Shepherd Dr Suite 160, Houston, TX 77008

Roots

Roots (Credit: Michael Anthony)

This self-serve wine bar and restaurant will be projecting the games this playoff season. You can get 20% off your food and drink if you wear Astros gear.

3107 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003

Wild Oats

Photo courtesy Wild Oats

Texas-inspired restaurant Wild Oats is offering $3 Lone Star beers during the Houston Astros playoff games.

2520 Airline Dr Suite C-315, Houston, TX 77009

Wakefield Crowbar

The game will be playing with sound on in Wakefield Crowbar’s sports bar room. The kitchen is open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and until midnight Thursday through Saturday. Click here for more information on reservations.

954 Wakefield Dr, Houston, TX 77018

Nauti Mike’s

This Kemah restaurant and bar will be offering game day drink specials every game. You can watch the game inside or out on the patio, although sound will be off on the patio when there is live music.

625 N Hwy 146, Kemah, TX 77565

The Pub Fountains

The Pub Fountains in Stafford will be showing the game on their TVs, and they have happy hour until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

12720 US-59, Stafford, TX 77477