The Houston Astros are back in the American Championship Series for the sixth straight year, and they’ll be facing off against the New York Yankees.

The series begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Whether you’re watching the games at the ballpark, at home or at a watch party, here’s what you need to know.

How many games are in the ALCS?

The American League Championship Series is a best-of-seven series. The first team to win four games will advance to the World Series.

The first two games will be played at Minute Maid Park. The next two games will be played at Yankee Stadium, as well as the fifth game if it is needed. The series will return to Minute Maid Park for the sixth and seventh games, if necessary.

ALCS 2022 game schedule: Dates, times

Game 1 – Oct. 19

When: 6:37 p.m. CT

Minute Maid Park

Game 2 – Oct. 20

When: 6:37 p.m. CT

Minute Maid Park

Game 3 – Oct. 22

When: 4:07 p.m. CT

Yankee Stadium

Game 4 – Oct. 23

When: 6:07 p.m. CT

Yankee Stadium

Game 5 (if necessary) – Oct. 24

When: 3:07 p.m. CT

Yankee Stadium

Game 6 (if necessary) – Oct. 25

When: 5:07 p.m. CT

Minute Maid Park

Game 7 (if necessary) – Oct. 26

When: 6:37 p.m. CT

Minute Maid Park

ALCS TV channel: How to watch Astros vs Yankees

All the American League Championship Series games will be televised on TBS.

ALCS Astros vs Yankees tickets: Where to buy

There are a limited number of standing room only tickets available for games at Minute Maid Park. Click here to check availability.

You can purchase tickets for the games at Yankee Stadium by clicking here.

ALCS watch parties in Houston

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, there are several watch parties being held around the Houston area.

Click here for a list of watch parties happening at bars and restaurants during the ALCS.

Watch parties will also be held at Minute Maid Park during road games. You can catch the game on the big screen and enjoy festivities around the park. You will need to claim a $1 voucher. Proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation. Click here for more.