Closing arguments begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr.

He is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home in July 2016, when he was 16 years old.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

This is the third time he is being tried for their murders. During his first two trials in 2019 and 2022, the juries were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.

This third trial was supposed to start in early June but the Friday before, two spots of the father’s blood were found under the HPD visitor sticker that had been placed on AJ's shirt while he was handcuffed, and it was still on the shirt seven years later in the evidence room.

Defense Attorney Rick Detoto said the dried blood was likely there seven years later as a result of cross contamination.

SUGGESTED: Opening statements in AJ Armstrong's trial

Both sides talked about the blood evidence and much more when opening statements began on July 31.

Prosecutors pointed to a timeline saying cell phone and home alarm records show AJ is the killer. Defense attorneys called the alarm system finicky and full of errors.

MORE: Texts between Armstrong, his parents shown in court

MORE: Prosecutors look at security alarm evidence

Prosecutors have said the parents were upset at AJ for his grades and behavior, but defense attorneys have brought up AJ’s older brother who suffers from mental illness as a possible suspect.