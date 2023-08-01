AJ Armstrong trial: Texts between Armstrong, his parents shown in court

Jurors are hearing from A.J. Armstrong’s parents themselves in this third trial where AJ stands charged with murdering his parents.

Prosecutors presented text messages between Antonio Armstrong Jr. and his parents.

Messages defense attorneys say show a normal teen/parent relationship but the prosecution points out the tone, tension, and length of time the two sides are butting heads, they say the messages show what had become an extremely strained relationship between parents and son.

In the months before the murder changed this beautiful family forever, prosecutors say in 2016 AJ Armstrong who was just 16-years-old at the time was repeatedly lying to his parents, getting grounded, detention, smoking marijuana, failing in school, and recklessly driving his bright red Mustang.

This text message from AJ’s dad, Antonio Armstrong Sr. was sent to AJ in a group text also with AJ’s mom Dawn on April 22, 2016. "I am sick of getting reports about silly crap you’re doing…last warning."

AJ’s mom adds, "Totally agree. The way he’s acting he doesn’t deserve that car. Something slow, less impressive and old would fit his maturity."

In the family texts AJ’s parents, particularly his mom, over and over say AJ is "lying and scheming."

When AJ snuck out and tells his parents he didn’t, his mom says "Yes you did. I checked the alarm. You’re lying…I know you left. The alarm doesn’t lie. You lie."

AJ texts his girlfriend who’s now his wife in late April 2016 saying, "My mom just keeps yelling at me and it’s really pissing me off."

In May of 2016, AJ’s mom sends him a message saying "All you do is drink, smoke and lie." Evidence also presented to jurors today on this second day of testimony includes an email from AJ’s school taking away his privilege to drive to campus because of the way he was driving.

In the days before the Armstrongs were shot to death with Antonio Sr’s handgun prosecutors say AJ test-fired the gun leaving a bullet hole in his bedroom floor. They say AJ attempted to burn down the house with his parents inside and did an internet search for how to detonate a car bomb.

There’s also been a lot of talk about the blood evidence discovered in June 2023 that caused this trial to be delayed. That evidence turned out to be Antonio Sr.’s blood underneath an HPD visitors sticker on AJ’s shirt, which is still in police evidence.

The officer who placed the sticker on AJ’s shirt seven years ago while AJ was handcuffed testified today saying he did not see blood on AJ’s shirt back then. Two spots of blood were just discovered last month. The defense says it’s likely cross-contamination.

Some of the other text messages presented include AJ’s dad telling him "son blow smoke to someone else" and his mom saying AJ is a "bold-faced liar." A digital forensic investigator also testified saying on two different occasions when AJ was texting with his girlfriend who’s now his wife, AJ lied at one point saying a girl was texting him and when his girlfriend asked for the girl’s phone number AJ texted a guy friend asking him to pretend to be a girl named Samantha and AJ’s girlfriend confronted the girl by text.

Another time the investigator says AJ was texting with himself and sending his girlfriend screenshots, pretending he was texting with a boy she had an issue with.

These types of tense texts about AJ’s failing grades, being late for curfew, sneaking out, and smoking marijuana go on for months, from April until July of 2016.

Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong were shot to death as they slept in the early morning hours of July 29, 2016.

In this third trial, several officers have testified there was no forced entry into the house, the alarm was still set when they arrived after AJ called 911 and the murder weapon, Antonio Sr’s handgun was found on the kitchen counter.

AJ’s first two trials ended in hung juries.

Defense attorneys have again brought up AJ’s older brother who suffers from mental illness as a possible suspect, saying Josh lived down the street, had access to the house and they say the home alarm didn’t always work.

AJ says he saw and was about three feet from the intruder, and prosecutors say if Josh was the killer AJ would have certainly known his own brother.

This third trial is expected to last three weeks.