Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial
A new trial date could be set this morning for 19-year-old Antonio Armstrong, Jr. A mistrial was declared in his first double murder trial nearly a month ago. Armstrong Jr. is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home three years ago.
Judge declares mistrial in Antonio Armstrong Jr. capital murder case
The judge has declared a mistrial in the case of Antonio Armstrong Jr., who was charged with capital murder in the deaths of his parents.
Deliberations continue in Antonio Armstrong Jr. murder trial
A jury deliberating in the trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr. Thursday has sent a second note to the judge saying they are hopelessly deadlocked, after asking for tips to break it earlier.
A.J. Armstrong's fate now in the hands of jury
After more than two weeks of testimony, the teen accused of killing his parents, A.J. Armstrong’s fate, is now in the hands of the jury.
Jury now deliberating fate of teen charged with killing his parents
FOX 26 News reporter Damali Keith
Defense rests in trial of teen accused of killing parents
FOX 26 News reporter Damali Keith
Defense calls teen's girlfriend, family friends to prove his innocence
FOX 26 News reporter Damali Keith
Suspect weeps as autopsy photos of slain parents shown in court
It was all too much for Antonio Armstrong.
Alarm system under scrutiny in case of murdered parents
What would drive a child to kill his parents?
Trial continues for Bellaire teen accused of killing his parents
On the fifth day of the trial, prosecutors brought forth additional witnesses to the stand, most notably two of AJ Armstrong’s former football coaches including Stephen Hill, his coach when Armstrong was at Kinkaid and Theadis Reagins, his would-be coach at Lamar High School.
Jury in A.J. Armstrong trial hears 911 call
Wednesday was day two of the trial of a Bellaire teenager accused killing his parents in their bedroom back in 2016.
Jury in A.J. Armstrong trial hears 911 call
FOX 26 News reporter Ivory Hecker
Grandparents of suspect say he is innocent in murder of his parents
It was a case that shocked the Houston area when a former NFL player and his wife were murdered in their Bellaire home.
New developments in the case of a Bellaire teen accused of killing his parents
New developments in the case of the teenager who is accused of killing his parents nearly two years ago.
Teen charged in parents' murders released on $200,000 bond
A teen, charged in the murders of his parents, was released from the Harris County jail on a $200,000 bond on Wednesday.
Married couple killed in shooting, their teen son charged
Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting of a married couple near Bellaire. The wife was killed and the 45-year-old husband was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.