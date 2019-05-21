Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial

Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial

A new trial date could be set this morning for 19-year-old Antonio Armstrong, Jr. A mistrial was declared in his first double murder trial nearly a month ago. Armstrong Jr. is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home three years ago.

Trial continues for Bellaire teen accused of killing his parents

Trial continues for Bellaire teen accused of killing his parents

On the fifth day of the trial, prosecutors brought forth additional witnesses to the stand, most notably two of AJ Armstrong’s former football coaches including Stephen Hill, his coach when Armstrong was at Kinkaid and Theadis Reagins, his would-be coach at Lamar High School.

Married couple killed in shooting, their teen son charged

Married couple killed in shooting, their teen son charged

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting of a married couple near Bellaire. The wife was killed and the 45-year-old husband was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.