AJ Armstrong case: Harvey Armstrong, uncle of AJ, maintains his innocence, speaks out

By
Published 
AJ Armstrong Case
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s family is continuing to stand by him. They maintain he is innocent. 

A day after a jury found the 23-year-old guilty of murdering his parents, his uncle is speaking out.

AJ Armstrong has been found guilty of Capital Murder for the 2016 murder of his parents by a Harris County jury. Armstrong was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 40 years.

Harvey Armstrong explains, "I was in the airport. I just fell to my knees, crying like a 2-year old" AJ’s great-uncle says describing his reaction to the guilty verdict.  "I couldn’t believe it. I was crushed emotionally".

"It’s so unfair. They left out so much evidence the city of Houston should be in an uproar," Armstrong points out a video that wasn’t allowed into evidence of AJ’s brother, who suffers mental illness, having a discussion with mental health experts.

Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong owned a gym that was broken into after they were murdered and Antonio Sr’s computer was stolen. Harvey Armstrong also says that should have been presented to jurors, as well as testimony from the family's housekeeper.

"The maid knew the gun had been moved. She knew the gun was in a different place. She knew some things were going on prior to that week. Somebody showed up at the house and they didn’t have a clue to who he was and was bamming on the door. Conversations she heard Antonio having with people that seemed to be after him," says Harvey Armstrong.

Antonio Sr and Dawn Armstrong were shot to death with their own gun as they slept in their Bellaire home in July 2016 when AJ was just 16 years old. The murder weapon was left on the kitchen counter. Investigators say there was no forced entry, the doors and windows were locked, and the home alarm was set.

Harvey Armstrong says the alarm was known to malfunction.