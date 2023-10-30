AJ Armstrong's request for a new trial has been denied. Armstrong was found guilty of Capital Murder for the 2016 killing of his parents by a Harris County jury in August.

His Attorney Patrick McCann has confirmed that procedural deadlines will prevent reconsideration of this case.

"I’m disappointed for my client and his family," McCann said.

Armstrong, who endured his third trial for murder, now serves a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 40 years. This outcome follows two prior trials that concluded with hung juries; the 2019 jury deadlocked, and the 2022 trial declared a mistrial due to an inability to reach a consensus.

