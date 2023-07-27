1999 La Marque cold case: Suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault detained by police

More than two decades later, the La Marque Police Department say they have identified a suspect in a 1999 cold case.

Preston Alvin Chenier was taken into custody on Wednesday as a suspect in the Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Robbery of a victim in La Marque.

The police department says their development in the case was thanks to dedicated detectives, cutting-edge forensic experts, and the unwavering support of the law enforcement community.

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the community members who came forward with valuable information and crucial leads that helped our investigators crack this case," La Marque PD said.

At this time, further details of the case are unavailable due to the ongoing investigation. According to officials, they will provide updates as appropriate.

La Marque PD asks anybody with additional information related to this case or other unsolved crimes to come forward and contact the police department's tip line at 409-938-9269.

La Marque PD was assisted by the Louisiana Western District of U.S Marshall Office, US Marshall Task Force Galveston County, and Lake Charles Police SWAT & Detective Division.