15-year-old Katy teen Maegan Lamz located, being reunited with her family

UPDATE: The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 26 that Maegan Lamz has been located and is being reunited with her family.

--------------

The parents of a missing Katy teenager are desperate to find their daughter.

15-year-old Maegan Lamz was riding her bicycle in her Katy neighborhood last week on March 22, and she never made it back home.

"She was originally reported to us as a runaway. She was last seen at her home on the 22nd of March," explains Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Justin Harris.

SUGGESTED: Remains found in Pasadena confirmed to be 2-year-old Nadia Lee

So more than a week later is 15-year-old Maegan Lamz now in need of help? "We don’t have any evidence right now to suggest that foul play exists, but we also don’t have any evidence to rule it out at this time," Sgt. Harris adds.

"I mean none of her friends have heard anything from her. I mean she’s disappeared. We just don’t know what to do," cries Maegan’s grandmother Susan Garvin. "It’s like she just disappeared and we miss her. We just want her home."

MORE: Missing Jose Flores: Houston man with dementia last seen Wednesday

Loved ones say the 15-year-old left at 4 p.m. that Wednesday to take a 30-minute bicycle ride. Fort Bend County investigators have now found surveillance video of Maegan from 7 p.m. that night making a purchase at Love’s Truck Stop and Gas Station near her home on I-10.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Maegan Lamz

"She seemed to be on her own accord, attempting to kind of hide or conceal her identity. She was wearing a COVID face mask, and she had her hoodie on," says Harris.

"It’s just been terrible. They found her bike. The police found her bike the next day," adds the grieving grandmother while wiping away tears. The 15-year-old’s bicycle was found in a grassy area at Kingsland Boulevard and Cane Island Parkway, about three miles from the Love’s.

At a time when sex trafficking is a concern for young missing girls, investigators are searching to see if she recently encountered anyone who may have convinced her to leave.

"That’s a lead we’re attempting to follow. We don’t have any indication that she would have met someone that lured her away," says Sgt. Harris.

"It’s like she just disappeared and we miss her. We just want her home," says her grandmother Susan Garvin while wiping away tears.

MORE: Missing Jose Flores: Houston man with dementia last seen Wednesday

Maegan’s cell phone is still at home. Even so, the teen’s grandmother has this message for her. "Please Maegan call home. Call me. Call your mom. Call your dad. Call somebody."

According to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, she was last seen wearing a black "Friday the Thirteenth" sweatshirt, beige cargo pants, black Converse, and a green backpack.

If you have any information about where she is contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281) 341-4665.