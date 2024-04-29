Authorities in Harris County needs your help locating two suspects who stole some expensive sunglasses from a store in Houston over the weekend.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called out to the Sunglass Hut at the Houston Premium Outlet Mall, located in the 29000 block of Northwest Freeway, in reference to a theft.

Upon arriving, the deputies met with the store employees who said that an unknown Hispanic male in his 30s, and a Hispanic female in her late-20s, entered the store and expressed interest in various sunglasses.

The store reported that while being distracted by the female suspect, the male suspect pocketed a pair of Gucci sunglasses worth approximately $500 and fled the scene.

If you know who these suspects are, contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at (281) 376-3472.