Authorities are searching for a missing 65-year-old Houston man with dementia.

Jose Flores was last seen near the 700 block of San Jacinto Street on Wednesday.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Flores is 5’7" tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.