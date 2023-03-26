Nearly a week after remains were found in a Pasadena bayou, believed to be missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee, medical examiners have confirmed they were in fact hers.

FOX 26 first reported the toddler's remains were found last Monday in Vince Bayou. It's unclear, as of this writing, what caused her death but Medical Examiners are still investigating.

Her father, Jyron Charles Lee, 26, is charged with killing his common-law wife, Nancy Reed, 22, as well as Nadia's death.

Investigators said the 2-year-old was last seen October 16 at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Richey where her father lived.

Reed, meanwhile, was found unresponsive in a hotel room a few days later. Police said she had called 911 earlier in the evening and said there was a dispute over child custody with her common-law husband.

Officers with Houston PD responded to the scene and said they settled the situation and that everyone was fine when they left.

Around 10:30 p.m., authorities say they got another call from the man. Police say he reported that the woman was trying to discipline one of the children, and he thought she was choking the child.

According to HPD, he told officers that he then put the woman in a choke-hold to stop her, but she went unconscious.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities said she had signs of trauma to her neck.

Jyron Lee was detained at the scene, and further investigation led to him being charged with murder in the woman's death. His bond was set at $250,000.

Police said two girls, ages 1 and 3, were also in the hotel room but not injured.

However, authorities later learned that another child, Nadia, was unaccounted for. When they were unable to locate her, the Missing Persons Division took the case.

At some point, officials received information and evidence that there was possibly foul play involved, so the Homicide Division took over the investigation. Investigators later confirmed they had enough information and evidence to determine that there was in fact, foul play involved.

Jyron Lee's current bond is set at $1.85 million.