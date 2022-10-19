Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast Houston.

Police say the woman was staying at the hotel, and she called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that her common-law husband was there and there was a dispute over child custody.

Officers responded to the scene. According to police, officers settled the situation and everyone was fine when they left.

Around 10:30 p.m., authorities say they got another call from the man. Police say he reported that the woman was trying to discipline one of the children, and he thought she was choking the child. According to HPD, he said he then put her in a chokehold to stop her, but she went unconscious.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found the woman on the floor. She was taken to the hospital. Police say she was pronounced dead and had signs of trauma to her neck.

Investigators have the man in custody and are interviewing him. They are still investigating what happened.

Two girls, ages 1 and 3, were also at the hotel but are said to be OK.