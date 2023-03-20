Body of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee believed to have been located in Pasadena bayou

FOX 26 has learned the body of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee was located in a bayou in Pasadena on Monday.

According to Houston police, the remains were found in Vince Bayou.

Nadia Lee (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Nadia is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is charged with the murder of his common-law wife, 22-year-old Nancy Reed.

Nadia was reportedly last seen on October 16 in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena.

Police say Nadia was in her father's care at the time of her disappearance, and he lived at an apartment complex in that area.

Lee was found unresponsive in a hotel room in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd.

According to police, she had called 911 earlier in the evening and said there was a dispute over child custody with Jyron Lee.

Officers responded to the scene. HPD said officers settled the situation and everyone was fine when they left.

Around 10:30 p.m. the same evening, authorities say they got a call from Jyron Lee. Police say he reported that the 22-year-old mother was trying to discipline one of the children, and he thought she was choking the child.

According to HPD, he told officers that he then put the 22-year-old mother in a chokehold to stop her, but she went unconscious.

Police said two girls, ages 1 and 3, were also in the hotel room but were not injured. However, Nadia, was unaccounted for.

The mother was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities said she had signs of trauma to her neck.

Jyron Lee was detained at the scene, and further investigation led to him being charged with murder in the woman's death. His bond was set at $250,000.