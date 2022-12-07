It's been nearly two months since Nadia Ali, 2, went missing and on Wednesday, authorities confirmed her father has been charged with capital murder.

Back in mid-October, the Houston Police Department and Texas EquuSearch announced they were looking for Nadia, who was last reported seen in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena.

Jyron Charles Lee, 26, Nadia's father has since been charged with capital murder in the toddler's disappearance. This after police noted via Twitter that the 2-year-old has yet to be found.

"Sadly, despite an extensive search, Nadia's body has not been recovered yet," HPD said on Twitter.

Police say Nadia was in her father's care at the time of her disappearance, and he lived at an apartment complex in that area.

It is not known for sure what she was last wearing, but she may have had on a white, short-sleeve t-shirt. She has brown eyes and black hair and is said to be about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old child.

Anyone with information on the toddler's whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at (281)309-9500.