1 killed, another injured following major crash with drunk driver in SW Houston

A person died overnight Sunday and another person was seriously injured after police say a drunk driver crashed into their vehicle in southwest Houston.

It happened on the frontage road in the 6000 block of Southwest Freeway around 3:15 a.m. According to the Houston Police Department, a Nissan Altima was heading northbound on the SW Freeway feeder road and ran a red light. That's when the driver t-boned an Acura that was going eastbound on Fountain View.

Police say the driver of Acura was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Nissan meanwhile, who investigators say was the only occupant in the car, was taken into custody and is facing Intoxication manslaughter charges.

None of the individuals involved in the accident have been identified, as of this writing.

