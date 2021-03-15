Mom, 2 children killed, 1 on life-support after fiery crash in Harris Co. involving drunk driver

article

A mother and two of her children are dead, a third child is on life support after a crash involving a drunk driver Sunday night.

Harris County officials say they responded to a multi-vehicle accident around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

Deputies say the vehicle carrying the mother and her children was traveling westbound on FM 2920 when it was hit from behind by another vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver. The crash caused the vehicle to push into several other vehicles and catch on fire.

The 28-year-old mother was dead at the scene, as well as one of her children.

Two children were taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital downtown. One died, while the other is still on life support.

One person from the other vehicles was taken by ambulance to the hospital in stable condition, others had bumps and bruises, they were treated at the scene and released.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Canada, is currently at the hospital with bumps and bruises and is expected to survive. Deputies are at the hospital waiting on him.

The DA has accepted multiple charges of intoxicated manslaughter, the charges may be upgraded depending on the two-year-old child that is currently on life support.

Deputies say the suspect's blood alcohol content was 1.5%.