Saharan dust brings haze to Houston, heat advisory and watchful eye on Hurricane Beryl

By
Published  June 30, 2024 5:22pm CDT
Weather
Hazy now joins into the forecast for Southeast Texas. A plume of Saharan dust arrives to Houston to start the workweek.  The heat and humidity continue with a HEAT ADVISORY issued again Monday until 7pm. 

Texans should be watching Beryl as it moves through the Caribbean.

Hurricane Beryl becomes earliest developed Category 4 hurricane in Atlantic Basin

Beryl has now strengthened into a monster Category 4 hurricane. This is the earliest on record for the Atlantic Basin that a Cat 4 has formed. Invest 94L is still trying to become tropical before landfall and Invest 96L is ready to follow right in behind Beryl.

Most likely it will follow the same path as Tropical Storm Alberto, but there is some slight possibility of it wandering a bit further north. But no tropical impact within the next 7 days.

