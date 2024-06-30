Hazy now joins into the forecast for Southeast Texas. A plume of Saharan dust arrives to Houston to start the workweek. The heat and humidity continue with a HEAT ADVISORY issued again Monday until 7pm.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Texans should be watching Beryl as it moves through the Caribbean.

Most likely it will follow the same path as Tropical Storm Alberto, but there is some slight possibility of it wandering a bit further north. But no tropical impact within the next 7 days.

