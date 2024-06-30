Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Beryl forecast to become major storm with Caribbean in its path

Updated  June 30, 2024 3:34pm CDT
The National Hurricane Center predicts that Hurricane Beryl will escalate into a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean early next week. Forecasters warn of significant rainfall expected to impact the region.

Residents and visitors in the Caribbean islands are urged to closely monitor the storm's progress. Authorities have advised people to review their disaster preparedness plans and stay informed through local news outlets.

