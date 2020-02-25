Houston moms band together to prevent summer drownings
There have already been 24 drownings in Texas this year and this holiday weekend is just the start of swim and boat season. So two Houston moms have teamed up to keep that number from rising.
Band plays for healthcare workers at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands
So many people are taking meals to medical staff but what happened at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands is a different sweet lunchtime treat, as the band Willow Creek Junction took to the makeshift stage.
Band plays for healthcare workers at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands
FOX 26 Reporter Damali Keith speaks with healthcare workers about this special visit.
Celebrating Giving Tuesday during the COVID-19 pandemic
Many are in need during these trying times, so it's a good opportunity for people are able to give back.
Westchase couple offers free food pantry on front lawn
A couple from Westchase District felt the need to help those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in their community and were inspired to start a free pantry right on their front lawn.
Phil and Derek’s Restaurant gives free meals to hundreds of Houston families
FOX 26 Reporter Damali Keith speaks with one of the owners of Phil and Derek's Restaurant about helping Houston families during the COVID-19 crises.
Harris Co. Constable deputies surprise senior citizens with Walmart gift cards
Senior citizens were lined up outside a Walmart ready to take advantage of senior-only hours when Harris County Constable deputies arrived with gifts.
Feeding The Frontline: Houstonians take gourmet meals from area restaurants to medical teams battling COVID-19
This Positively Houston is highlighting how one group is bringing people together doing this pandemic which has healthcare workers on the frontline of this brutal battle against COVID19.
Humble ISD teacher goes above and beyond to connect with her students
Elementary school teacher Amber Navarro has taken the time to connect with her students while they are separated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman overcomes rare heart condition to become an ice skating coach
Many girls dream of being a figure skater, and for the ones that didn’t get the opportunity, that dream dies as they get older. However, for 37-year-old Dayyanah Coleman, her desire to become a figure skater stayed with her into adulthood despite her battle with a rare illness. Coleman was born with Wolff-Parkinson-White, a rare condition that causes the heart to beat rapidly.
God’s Garage gifts single mother car on The Kelly Clarkson Show
A Houston single mom was in for a surprise when a local non-profit gave her a car on The Kelly Clarkson Show. If you watched “Kelly” on Fox 26 you know our own Damali Keith helped in the big reveal that gifted a free car to someone very deserving.
God's Garage gifts single mother car on The Kelly Clarkson Show
A Houston single mom was in for a surprise when a local non-profit gave her a car on The Kelly Clarkson Show. If you watched The Kelly Clarkson Show on Fox 26 you know our own Damali Keith helped in the big reveal that gifted a free car to someone very deserving.