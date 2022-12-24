Houston's Super Feast running out of food, asking for donations

With freezing temperatures, power outages, and no water hitting some residents of Houston the City Wide Club is asking for help to do their part for the community.

The organization shared on Saturday how the 44th annual Christmas Eve Super Feast in Houston is running out of food and is in need of food donations at George R. Brown Convention Center.

Families and attendees are said to be lined up past the Toyota Center at the event held.

The group is asking Houstonians to donate food if they can in the form of canned goods and non-perishable items for the food baskets they are handing out. Donations can be brought to GRB Convention Center in Exhibit Hall D.

More than 25,000 homeless and underprivileged families, seniors, and veterans are expected to be served.

On Friday, the City Wide Club said they were in desperate need of at least 200 more volunteers to help out.

"If you have even just an hour, come on down to the GRB Exhibit Hall D and we’ll put you to work. Whether you want to be in the kitchen or helping to set up in the actual exhibit hall, we need your help," said Stephanie Lewis, the regional director of the City Wide Club.

Lewis said people have the option of walking or driving up to enjoy a hot meal on Saturday.

"The children will also receive toys. Our goal is that each child that attends will receive at least two new toys. Because for so many, the Super Feast will be the only Santa that they know," Lewis said.

The City Wide Club said volunteers can simply show up on Saturday at George R Brown's Exhibit Hall D and volunteer.

For more information on volunteering, please online or contact us at (713) 752-CLUB.