City Wide Club needs at least 200 more volunteers to help hundreds at warming centers

Hundreds of people have been filing into warming centers across the greater Houston area to get away from the freezing temperatures.

As of Friday afternoon, officials at Houston’s Office of Emergency Management provided an updated count on the warming centers' capacity.

As of 5:30 p.m. Mary Benton from Mayor Sylvester Turner's office reported:

George R. Brown Convention Center - 854

Acres Homes - 58

Fonde Community Center - 53

Moody Community Center - 85

Lakewood Church - 30

Greenhouse International Church - 85

With so many people in need of help, the City Wide Club said they’re in desperate need of at least 200 more volunteers to help with the 44th annual Christmas Eve Super Feast on Saturday.

"Right now, we are in need of people. We know that the cold weather has maybe discouraged some. But we are still preparing to open the doors here tomorrow at 10 a.m.," said Stephanie Lewis, the regional director of the City Wide Club. "If you have even just an hour, come on down to the GRB Exhibit hall D and we’ll put you to work. Whether you want to be in the kitchen or helping to set up in the actual exhibit hall, we need your help."

Lewis said people have the option of walking or driving up to enjoy a hot meal on Saturday.

"The children will also receive toys. Our goal is that each child that attends will receive at least two new toys. Because for so many, the Super Feast will be the only Santa that they know," Lewis said.

The City Wide Club said volunteers can simply show up on Saturday at George R Brown's Exhibit Hall D and volunteer.

Those interested in donating to City Wide Club can click here.