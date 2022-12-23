Thousands of customers were without power across the Houston area on Thursday night and Friday morning as temperatures plunged into the teens.

Unlike the widespread power outages caused by the power grid during the freeze in 2021, these power outages are affecting residents in pockets mainly due to things like wind damage.

HOUSTON WEATHER FORECAST

As of 9:15 a.m., Entergy was reporting 14,717 customers affected by outages, and Centerpoint was reporting 16,598 customers affected.

Restoring power to customers

Entergy Texas says they are working to restore power to customers.

"Entergy Texas crews are assessing and restoring damage from strong winds and gusts that swept across Southeast Texas on December 22. At 11:30 p.m., approximately 17,680 customers were without power. The localized outages are related to windy conditions affecting main line and neighborhood circuits. Entergy Texas power generation resources continue to operate as expected, and crews are working around the clock to safely restore power as quickly as possible," Entergy Texas stated in an update released around midnight.

According to the company, the process to restore power is different during cold weather. They say crews have to bring customers back online one section at a time, because energizing an entire line all at once could create large, instantaneous power demands.

"The instant demand is different than day-to-day operations and could be higher than the built-in protective devices on lines were designed to handle. This is done for the safety of our customers, and to avoid damaging our system or making the situation worse," Entergy Texas stated.

The company also said that certain kinds of repairs that require them to use bucket trucks can not safely be performed when winds are above 35 mph.

How to track power outages in Houston, Southeast Texas

We have outage maps for Centerpoint and Entergy together on one page on our website. Click here.

If you are a mobile user, click here for CenterPoint Energy outages and click here for Entergy.

MORE: Tracking power outages in the Houston-area

Warming Centers open across Houston

If you need a place to get out of the cold, warming centers have opened up around area.

Click here for a list of locations and hours.

MORE: Warming centers in Houston area open for freeze, arctic blast

How is the power grid doing?

According to ERCOT, the power grid is currently operating under normal conditions and is meeting demand.

On Friday evening, ERCOT said they had "all available resources on-line or in reserve in preparation to meet electric demands."

Click here to see current grid conditions, as well as supply and demand.