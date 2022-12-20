Tracking power outages in the Houston-area

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
3
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

HOUSTON - Power outages could be an issue as we head into the weekend due to the hard freeze. You can check out the latest power outage reports from CenterPoint Energy and Entergy below. 

If you are a mobile user, click here for CenterPoint Energy outages and click here for Entergy.

