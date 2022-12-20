Tracking power outages in the Houston-area

Power outages could be an issue as we head into the weekend due to the hard freeze. You can check out the latest power outage reports from CenterPoint Energy and Entergy below.

If you are a mobile user, click here for CenterPoint Energy outages and click here for Entergy.

SUGGESTED: Safety tips as Houston prepares for colder than normal temperatures

SUGGESTED: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday

SUGGESTED: Experts 'confident' in the Texas power grid as many brace for Arctic blast

CHECK OUT THE LATEST WEATHER CONDITIONS

You can also download the free FOX 26 Weather App for your mobile device by clicking here, which includes up-to-date temperature tracking and watches and warnings right down to your location.