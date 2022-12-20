As Houston residents brace themselves for colder-than-normal temperatures later this week and into Christmas weekend, officials have announced warming centers in the area folks can turn to.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare, stay safe, and save energy | Tips for protecting pets from cold & Texas' requirements for outdoor dogs

According to a press release, Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked the Office of Emergency Management to open five warming centers that will be open Thursday, December 22 at 3 p.m.

Here's a list of warming centers that will be available:

Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

Acres Homes MSC: 6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091

*Recovery Center for HPD use only: 50 N Chenevert St, Houston, TX 77002

George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B 1001 Avenida De Las Americas

Lakewood Church at 7 p.m.: 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027

Each center will offer chairs, blankets, water, MREs, PPE, and comfort kits. Residents will be allowed to come and go as needed because the City is not opening shelters, and sleeping cots, as well as hot meals, will not be provided.

SUGGESTED: Experts 'confident' in the Texas power grid as many brace for Arctic blast

The American Red Cross is also working with the City of Houston by providing volunteers to distribute blankets and comfort kits. Residents are encouraged not to bring pets, however, BARC will have kennels at the Fonde Center and George R. Brown Convention Center.