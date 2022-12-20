Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
3
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Protect your pipes ahead of the arctic blast

Pipes in homes all over Texas froze and burst during the winter storm of 2021 resulting in the biggest insurance claim event in the state's history. Phil Hollibaugh with ServiceMaster Restoration and Cleaning shows how to prep your outdoor pipes to avoid a disaster.

HOUSTON - As Houston residents brace themselves for colder-than-normal temperatures later this week and into Christmas weekend, officials have announced warming centers in the area folks can turn to. 

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare, stay safe, and save energy | Tips for protecting pets from cold & Texas' requirements for outdoor dogs

According to a press release, Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked the Office of Emergency Management to open five warming centers that will be open Thursday, December 22 at 3 p.m. 

Is the power grid ready for freezing temps this week?

Temperatures are dropping. Is there any reason to be concerned about the power grid?

Here's a list of warming centers that will be available: 

  • Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007
  • Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009
  • Acres Homes MSC: 6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091
  • *Recovery Center for HPD use only: 50 N Chenevert St, Houston, TX 77002
  • George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B  1001 Avenida De Las Americas
  • Lakewood Church at 7 p.m.: 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027

Each center will offer chairs, blankets, water, MREs, PPE, and comfort kits. Residents will be allowed to come and go as needed because the City is not opening shelters, and sleeping cots, as well as hot meals, will not be provided. 

SUGGESTED: Experts 'confident' in the Texas power grid as many brace for Arctic blast

The American Red Cross is also working with the City of Houston by providing volunteers to distribute blankets and comfort kits. Residents are encouraged not to bring pets, however, BARC will have kennels at the Fonde Center and George R. Brown Convention Center. 