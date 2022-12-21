Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Two warming centers to open in Galveston ahead of arctic blast

FOX 26 Houston

Warming centers opening in Galveston, Houston amid arctic blast

Several warming centers are starting to open up in Houston and its surrounding areas and the Salvation Army here in Galveston says its emergency overnight shelter last night was already over capacity with nearly 100 people. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee is reporting from Galveston at Salvation Army with a look at preparations for the arctic blast.

GALVESTON, Texas - Two warming centers in Galveston will open ahead of the arctic blast coming to southeast Texas.

The McGuire Dent Recreation Center on 2222 28th Street in Galveston will be open on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The facility has a backup generator and will remain open until noon on Saturday, or as necessary. The city of Galveston asks folks to bring their own snacks, as no food will be served. 

The Salvation Army on 601 51st Street in Galveston will expand their usual hot dinners and emergency overnight shelter needs to open during the day as a warming center as well.

Their dining room will open starting at 7 a.m. Friday to anyone who needs a place to sit down and thaw out. Packed lunches will be provided and a hot dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Movies and board games will also be available for entertainment. 

Anyone who needs an overnight stay can check in starting at 6 P.M. every night. 

Hard Freeze Warning, temps in the 50s Wednesday evening

A Hard Freeze Warning is now in effect for SE Texas from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight Thursday night inland and until Noon Friday along the coast. Temperatures Thursday will start off in the 40s early and climb to the 60s by early afternoon. The strong arctic front will roll in by 1-2 pm and send temps crashing to the 40s by 3-4 pm and around freezing by 7 pm. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens to low 20s by early Friday morning. On top of that wind will pick up switching from the south to the north early Thursday PM with gusts of 30-40 mph inland and 40-50 mph along the coast. We will likely stay below freezing for 36-46 hours so make sure your home is winterized and you are prepared to wear extra layers! Also, make sure your pets are safe and warm and plants are protected. The cold won't stick around for long because our weather models are already hinting at 70s by the middle of next week!

Social services manager Mikala Halbrook said the facility was already over capacity Tuesday night when temperatures were in the 40s.

"Last night we actually housed 94 folks. We’re technically only supposed to do 93. But we have cots, we have extra mattresses, extra linen, we’re going to try and get everybody in that we can so that no one has to sleep outside," Halbrook said.  

Halbrook said crews have set up cots to meet the anticipated overflow needs. 

The warming center is currently set up for 48 people, but extra chairs and tables are available if necessary. 

If the Salvation Army fills up significantly past capacity, overflow will be transferred to the City of Galveston's warming center at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center.

There are no requirements for getting into both locations and alcohol is prohibited. 

Anyone who needs a ride can catch the bus that picks up on Broadway and 53rd Street in Galveston.

The Salvation Army is a donation-based organization that services men, women, and families. Due to the freezing forecast, the Salvation Army announced that it will have mostly unmanned kettles at Walmart, Sam's, and Kroger stores in Galveston on Friday and Saturday.

However, every dollar in the kettle will still be eligible for up to a $100,000 match challenge with the Moody Foundation from Dec. 16-24. Virtual kettle donations will still be available online.