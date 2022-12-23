Boil water notices issued for some Fort Bend County, Montgomery County communities

Some communities in Fort Bend County and Montgomery County are now under a boil water notice.

The municipal utility districts or public water systems are notifying residents that they need to boil their water before consumption. Officials will notify residents when the notices are lifted.

Tracking outages: Thousands without power in Houston area amid freeze

Here's a list of boil water notices currently in effect.

Flamingo Lakes

The following notice was issued on Friday:

Due to reduced distribution pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Flamingo Lakes (PWS 1700042) public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Willow Creek Farms MUD

The following notice was issued on Friday:

Due to a drop in water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Willow Creek Farms MUD to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow

these directions).

Fulshear Municipal Utility District No. 3A

The following notice was issued on Friday:

As a result of the extremely cold temperatures, the water plant in Willow Creek Farms MUD, which we purchase all of our water from, was unable to continue supplying water. Because of the current situation the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Fulshear MUD 3A public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

How long to boil water when under a boil water notice?

A boil water notice means water should be boiled for drinking, cooking, showering, and brushing your teeth.

You should bring tap water to a rolling boil for two minutes (for 3 minutes at elevations above 6,500 feet). Then, let the water cool until you can pour it into a clean container.

You can also use bottled water.

Can I use filtered tap water?

Even if your tap water is filtered, you should boil it. Most household water filters do not remove bacteria.

Can I use the water from my refrigerator's dispenser?

You should not use water from your refrigerator that is connected to your water line. You also should not use ice from your ice maker.

Do I need to boil water for preparing and cooking food?

Make sure to wash your fruits and vegetables and cooking surfaces with bottled or boiled water that has cooled. If you are going to drink coffee, tea or any other drinks that need water make sure you use boiled water.

How do I boil water for feeding a baby?

If you're preparing formula for a baby, bring bottled or tap water to a boil for one to two minutes. Mix formula with the boiled water while it is still hot. Cool the hot formula under cold running water or by placing it into a container of cold water before feeding a baby.

Wash and sterilize any bottles and nipples before use.

Can I use tap water in my coffee maker? Do I need to boil it first?

Health officials recommend using bottled water or using water that has already been boiled for one minute before using it in your coffee machine.

Can my pet drink tap water during a boil water notice?

Your pets also need clean water! So make sure to serve them boiled water that has cooled or bottled water.

Can I use tap water for bathing and showering?

Do not swallow any water when taking a shower or bathing and do not allow children to swallow water.

Make sure you brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Do I need to boil water to wash dishes? Can I use tap water?

If you are washing by hand, wash and rinse using hot water. In another tub, add one teaspoon of unscented bleach to one gallon of water. Allow dishes to soak in the tub for one minute. Then, let them air dry completely.

Dishwashers are safe to use because dishes are sanitized at a high temperature.