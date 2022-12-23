With many residents in Southeast Texas experiencing power outages, CenterPoint sent out a warning to watch out for fraudulent messages.

On Friday, CenterPoint Energy sent out a message in regards to fraudulent text messages being sent out to customers about rotating power outages.

"We have been made aware of a text message allegedly from CenterPoint Energy that indicates rotating power outages will take place tonight, asking customers to click on a link for more information. This message is fraudulent and customers should not click on this malicious link," the company stated. "CenterPoint Energy continues to work closely with ERCOT and monitor grid conditions, and will continue to provide updates through our official social media channels and website."

Power outages

As the arctic blast hit much of Texas, thousands of customers were without power across the Houston area on Thursday night and Friday morning as temperatures saw a dramatic drop.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, more than 30,000 people were starting their day without power, but thousands of customers have since had their power restored.

As of 1:30 p.m., Centerpoint was reporting 7,470 customers were affected while Entergy Texas says more than 75% of customers' power was restored in less than 24 hours after working to restore it.

"Entergy Texas crews are assessing and restoring damage from strong winds and gusts that swept across Southeast Texas on December 22. At 11:30 p.m., approximately 17,680 customers were without power. The localized outages are related to windy conditions affecting main line and neighborhood circuits. Entergy Texas power generation resources continue to operate as expected, and crews are working around the clock to safely restore power as quickly as possible," Entergy Texas stated in an update released around midnight.

How to track power outages in Houston, Southeast Texas

We have outage maps for Centerpoint and Entergy together on one page on our website. Click here.

If you are a mobile user, click here for CenterPoint Energy outages and click here for Entergy.

Warming Centers open across Houston

If you need a place to get out of the cold, warming centers have opened up around area.

Click here for a list of locations and hours.

How is the power grid doing?

According to ERCOT, the power grid is currently operating under normal conditions and is meeting demand.

On Friday evening, ERCOT said they had "all available resources on-line or in reserve in preparation to meet electric demands."

Click here to see current grid conditions, as well as supply and demand.