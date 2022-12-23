Man sitting by fire believed to have burned to death in 'tragic accident' in Houston

A man sitting by a fire in a vacant lot in Houston is believed to have burned to death in a "tragic accident," police say.

The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday when temperatures were below freezing.

Officers and HFD responded to the 2700 block of Scott Street and found the man dead.

Police say he is believed to be in his 60s and may be homeless.

Officers reviewed some video from the scene. According to police, it appears the man may have been intoxicated, and his friend helped him walk over and sit in a wheelchair by the fire. Officials say the fire looked to be mostly coals at that time.

According to police, the man's friend stayed for a bit but then got up and went back to work nearby.

Not long after that, police say the flame got very big, and the man by the fire may have fallen in.

"So we're waiting for medical examiner and just some final investigation just to make sure there's no foul play. But as far as we can tell right now, we think it's just a tragic accident," said HPD Lt. R Willkens.