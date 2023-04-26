An HISD employee is going above and beyond for a high school senior who thought his graduating class was headed to prom without him. I caught up with the pair on a pretty special outing. It was no ordinary retail-therapy session.

The two were out shopping for prom when the teen initially thought he wasn't going to be able to go.

"Midnight blue. Black with a shawl collar. Let me show you something. Look at this right here," Gary Dante calls out while showing Darien Pruitt thousands of beautiful suits.

With the store closed to everyone except this one special shopper, Gary Dante President of Suitmart himself, is right here giving 17-year-old Pruitt the royal treatment.

"I got the opportunity thanks to my lovely counselor and Mr. Robinson giving me a chance of a lifetime," Pruitt says with a smile.

You see, when Madison High School Counselor Lisa Price found out this senior wasn't going to prom because he didn't want to be a financial burden on his grandmother, she thought of HISD administrator and former Madison High employee Kevin Robinson.

"I was contacted by his school counselor, and she said you have to meet this young man. I met him and I just fell in love with his personality," Robinson explains.

"He's a kind-spirited student, always jolly, playful, respectful, polite. His grades are good," Price adds, and she says she knew he would hit it off with Robinson.

At 6'7" tall the super-sized educator and his humongous heart had news for Darien. The teen is going to prom and Mr. Robinson is picking up the tab. "I was jumping across my room, rolling over my bed. I was so happy. I couldn't stop telling my granny about it," the Madison High School football player smiles.

"He deserves it. My father always taught me a kid shouldn't go without because he doesn't have. There are enough of us that have enough to share, and I have enough to share," says Robinson whose dad, Johnny Robinson, is also here to help make Darien's day unforgettable, as the teen shops for an event he'll remember the rest of his life.

"It means a lot to me, and not only to me but my grandmother too," says the 17-year-old.

It didn't take him long to choose the perfect prom pocket square, shoes, tie, and tux. "I chose the white with black. To have people that care for me at the school and somebody who I just met maybe like three weeks ago to care for me so much it's a real blessing," Pruitt says.

This fitting is just a preview of prom where the senior will clearly be dressed to the nines, and he has another number in mind. "I feel like a million dollars," the teen smiles while modeling his new tux.

Certainly, a priceless experience as the 17-year-old has a new mentor and friend for life.

"He's going to college soon. He's going to need things and I want to be there to help him, to help make things easier," says Robinson.

"I know you didn't have to do this, and for you to want to do this I'm thankful," the 17-year-old says to Robinson, and the two shake hands.

Did I mention the teen was also given an offer he couldn't refuse? Not only did Darien get an amazing tuxedo for prom out of all of this, but he's also going to be working at Suitmart this summer after accepting an on-the-spot job offer.