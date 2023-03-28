HISD Project Prom returns with hundreds of gowns and suits

Prom season is officially here and Houston ISD Project Prom is back, it’s first return since the pandemic.

The Project Prom initiative was created to meet the needs of homeless and at-risk students during prom season.

The program works in collaboration with various agencies to provide free prom dresses, tuxedo and shoe rentals, and accessories to hundreds of homeless and at-risk high school seniors planning to attend their prom.

The event also includes motivational speakers, college and career resources, health services (including meningitis shots for students who plan to attend college), and much more. We are anticipating approximately 1,000 high school seniors to attend. Of these 1,000 students, 800 young ladies and 200 young men will be selected from various Houston ISD high schools district-wide.

The event is happening on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sterling High School at 11625 Martindale Road in Houston.

If you are interested in donating to the Houston ISD Foundation, click here.