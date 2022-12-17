Celebrity designer Jimmy the Jeweler gave away more that $10K in toys, gifts to Houston families

Hundreds of Houston families got to enjoy Christmas early, and it's all thanks to the iceman! No, not Frosty the Snowman. It was thanks to Jimmy Phan, also known as, Celebrity Designer, Jimmy the Jeweler!

It was an iced-out Christmas as Phan gave out more than $10,000 worth of toys, gifts, bikes, and gift cards to Houston-area families for free at his eighth annual Iced Out Christmas Giveaway at Kennedy Elementary School on Saturday.

SUGGESTED: Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party

All families were welcome to the event which featured toys and gifts for children of every age, bike giveaways, gift cards for families, pictures with Santa, and more. The event also had 40,000 pounds of real snow, so kids could have snowball fights, make snow angels, or enjoy sledding down a snow slide.

"This is what Christmas is all about," Phan said. "I’ve been blessed in so many ways, the biggest of which is my family, and we believe you have to share your blessings with anyone who might need a little help, especially at Christmastime. Thanks to my family, the Done Right team, all the volunteers, and our generous Houston business partners, we were able to bring Christmas a little early to so many families in the community today."

This isn't Phan's first time giving back to the community, as he's been helping out the Greater Houston community with a Christmas giveaway for the past seven years. Through his ‘Iced Out Giveaways’, thousands of Houston children and families are able to have a happier holiday.

Phan was honored with a Houston Humanitarian Award last year as the generous jeweler has a habit of quietly stepping up to help out the city whenever he can.

RELATED: What's open and closed Dec. 26, the day after Christmas

Just last year, he donated $5,000 worth of toys to the Dollie Rose Toy Drive in order to replace the toys that were stolen and he also phonated $5,000 worth of toys to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee for her annual Toys for Kids giveaway.