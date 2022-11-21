Houston’s Thanksgiving Super Feast is Thursday but donations are down so much this year, there’s still a lot needed including turkeys. So, an Emergency Turkey Donation Drive was held Monday at the George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center.

For 43 years now Houston’s Super Feast has been just as much a staple at Thanksgiving as turkey. So a number of Houstonians are determined to make sure it’s successful for the 44th year.

"I hope everyone will see, recognize the need for people in this tough time in our economy and open up their hearts and give as much as they possibly can," said Peter Simien who’s donating six turkeys at the emergency drive.

Donations have certainly been trickling in for Super Feast this year, but there’s a drastic decrease as prices increase, and some who typically give now find themselves in need.

"With inflation, prices going up in the last year, two years, there is a greater need this year," explained Alejandro Sandoval with Citywide Club of America. "We’re expecting to feed more than 20,000 people."

With thousands of families headed to the GRB on Thursday expecting to have a Thanksgiving meal and to take a food basket home, Monday morning started with Super Feast falling short by 1,250 turkeys.

However, when news of the emergency drive spread, Houstonians hit grocery stores and started arriving to donate by the trunk and truckload.

"We're giving five frozen turkeys," Lisa Burns said. "We’re very lucky. We work in the medical field, so we’ve been mostly unaffected by a lot of the economic problems like a lot of other people have been. So I feel like we have a responsibility to give back to other people."

How many turkeys did J.R. Castaneda donate?

"50," he said. "Why not? I mean I’m blessed. I think I should be a blessing to other people too."

Atascocita High School graduate and Houston Texans rookie Kenyon Green showed up with Toro to lend a hand, and the Texans Cheerleaders put smiles on their faces and Green gave out 100 turkeys.

"It’s truly a blessing being able to give back and help the community," Green said. "Knowing that you’re going to be able to have a nice meal on that day with your family means everything, so I’m happy I'm able to contribute."

"Whenever Houston knows there is a need they always step up to the plate," smiled Stephanie Lewis the Regional Director for Citywide Club of America.

Monday's emergency drive will go until 7:00 p.m. at the GRB. Super Feast is also in dire need of clean clothes, blankets, socks, and shoes to give away on Thursday.

Volunteers will be back at GRB again on Wednesday accepting donations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in hopes of being fully stocked for Super Feast on Thanksgiving Day.