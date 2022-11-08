Where to find Thanksgiving Dinner Deals amid high inflation

Thanksgiving is around the corner, but inflation is driving up the cost of your holiday meal by 15% this year. Turkeys alone are up 17%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But some stores are offering deals to get you in the door.

Walmart says it's rolling back prices to Thanksgiving of 2021, plus says it has turkeys available for under $1 a pound. These prices last through December 26. And if you use the Ibotta app, you can get up to 100% cash back on ten food items purchased at Walmart through November 24.

Aldi is holding a 2019 Thanksgiving Price Rewind, offering up to 30% off the trimmings, including appetizers, side dishes, and desserts that go with Thanksgiving Dinner.

Lidl says it's offering a Thanksgiving basket that feeds up to ten people for under $30, including a frozen turkey for $0.49 a pound through its loyalty program, myLidl.

H-E-B says you can save up to $20 if you order a prepared Thanksgiving meal by November 18.

And if you spend $150 on an order at BJ's Wholesale by November 10, you can get a free Butterball turkey.

But is it possible to save money having Thanksgiving dinner in a restaurant?

A Wells Fargo study found smaller families might actually save a little money eating out, but not larger families.