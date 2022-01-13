Judicial candidate fired as prosecutor says "I did nothing wrong"
A former Harris County Prosecutor fired for allegedly leaking information about a prominent Houstonian is now running for judge and telling voters she "did nothing wrong".
Texas launches statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker for voters
Was your mail-in-ballot rejected? Now you can check, a statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker is now available for voters in Texas.
O'Rourke, Abbott both speak with Texas mayors on the campaign trail
Both Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke recently held meetings with groups of Texas mayors to discuss current issues.
Mail-in ballot application rejections at 50%, says Travis County Clerk
The Travis County Clerk's office says many other counties are also experiencing the same high rejection rate.