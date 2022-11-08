Houston-area school bond elections on the November ballot

Election Day is on Tuesday and voters will be heading to the polls to make their voices heard on numerous elections, including bond elections.

Here are the main bond elections on the November 2022 ballot.

**Editor's Note: This list does not include any Municipal Utility District bonds that may be on the ballot**

BRAZORIA COUNTY

In Brazoria County, there are two school bond propositions on the ballot for voters.

The first is a $196 million school bond proposition for the Angleton Independent School District. Within the proposition, it would provide necessary repairs or improvements, purchase of new school buses, retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety, and security equipment, and the purchase or retrofitting of vehicles to be used for emergency, safety, or security purposes.

The second is a $79 million school bond proposition for the Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District. Within that proposition, the bond would provide improving, upgrading, updating, and equipping school facilities with priority given to Columbia High School.

FORT BEND COUNTY

Over in Fort Bend County, there are several school bond propositions on the November 2022 ballot.

The first is for the Fort Bend County Independent School District. While it's not necessarily a bond, it is to ratify the ad valorum tax rate of $1.2101 in the Fort Bend Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 7.31% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the previous year. Which is an additional $47.66 million, according to the sample ballot.

The next is with the Katy Independent School District. They are also proposing ratification of the ad valorem tax rate of $1.3517 in Katy Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 14.7% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the previous year. According to the sample ballot, this will be an additional $65,281,305.

Over at Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, they're asking voters to approve 5 bond propositions totaling over $1.7 billion.

In proposition A, the district is seeking just over $1.3 billion for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district, for the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings, for the purchase of new school buses, for the retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety, or security equipment, and for the purchase or retrofitting of vehicles to be used for emergency, safety, or security purposes.

In proposition B, the district is seeking over $189 million for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of career and technology facilities, including a district-wide career and technology center and renovations to existing career and technology facilities, and the purchase of necessary sites therefor.

In proposition C, the district is seeking over $16.7 million for the acquisition or update of district technology equipment.

In proposition D, the district is seeking almost $5 million for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of improvements to Traylor Stadium, including the replacement of turf and installation of LED lighting.

In proposition E, the district is seeking over $194 million for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of a second district stadium and the purchase of the necessary site therefor.

GALVESTON COUNTY

In Galveston County, voters will head to the polls to voice their opinion on two school proposition bonds within the Texas City Independent School District.

In proposition A, school officials are seeking over $131 million for school facilities including a new La Marque High School, a new early childhood center, a new ag barn, a new STEM/Robotics center, renovations and expansion to Texas City High school (Fine Arts and Career Tech), and district-wide safety and security upgrades.

In proposition B, school officials are seeking over $27 million for district stadiums, including renovations and additions to the Texas City High School Stadium and new La Marque High School Stadium.

HARRIS COUNTY

Voters in Harris County will be casting their votes for several bonds including school bonds.

In Harris County, officials are asking voters to approve three total bonds totaling over $1.2 billion.

In proposition A, officials are seeking $100 million of public safety bonds for the purpose of constructing, improving, renovating, equipping and acquiring land, buildings, facilities, courthouses and related equipment for public safety purposes.

For proposition B, officials are seeking $900 million of road bonds for the purpose of the construction, maintenance, operation, and road drainage of macadamized, graveled or paved roads, or in aid thereof, including acquiring land and rights-of-way therefor, road drainage, bike lanes, sidewalks and shared use paths, and replacement and improvement of road bridges and culverts.

In proposition C, officials are requesting $200 million of park bonds for the purpose of constructing, improving, renovating, equipping and acquiring land and interest in land, buildings and facilities for county parks and recreational purposes.

CITY OF HOUSTON

The City of Houston is seeking the approval of seven bonds in the November 2022 election.

In proposition A, $277 million in bonds for the city's police and fire departments.

For proposition B, $60 million in bonds for neighborhood parks, recreational facilities, and trails.

For proposition C, $47 million in bonds for animal care purposes (BARC).

In proposition D, $33 million in bonds by the city to support and provide public health and wellness.

For proposition E, $29 million in bonds for existing city administrative buildings and facilities.

With proposition F, $26 million in bonds for the public library system.

In proposition G, $46 million for solid waste management purposes.

SHELDON ISD

Over at Sheldon ISD, school officials are asking voters to approve bonds totaling $247.7 million.

In proposition A, officials are asking for $240 million for school buildings, school sites, and school buses.

In proposition B, officials are asking for $6.9 million to update technology equipment in the district.

SPRING ISD

Spring ISD school officials are asking voters to approve $850 million with three school bond propositions.

Proposition A, is the issuance of $681 million for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, for the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings, and for the purchase of new school buses.

For proposition B, $141 million in bonds for multipurpose events and exhibition center for use in connection with events including performances, concerts, science and technology exhibitions, athletic competitions, graduations, and convocations.

With proposition C, $28 million in bonds are being requested to acquire or update district technology equipment systems and infrastructure, including laptops, personal computing devices, and software to integrate and implement such technology.

WALLER ISD

For Waller ISD, officials are asking for just over $368 million in two total school bond propositions.

In proposition A, voters are being asked to approve over $363 million in bonds for the construction of three new elementary schools and safety and security upgrades for all instructional facilities including the construction, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings and the purchase of new school buses.

For proposition B, voters are being asked to approve just over $4.6 million for improvements to Waller ISD stadium, including safety and security upgrades related thereto.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Over in Montgomery County, there are several school districts seeing approval of bonds.

In Cleveland ISD, school officials are asking for $115 million in bonds for school facilities, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, buses, and vehicles.

In Magnolia ISD, a total of $232 million in bonds is being sought in two total school bond propositions. In proposition A, school officials are asking for $228 million in bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including a new elementary school, a new intermediate school, a new junior high school, capital renovations to district facilities, new career and technical education facilities for each high school, a new ROTC facility, renovations to the district agricultural bond. Equipment used for school security purposes, and technology infrastructure integral to the construction of district facilities, for the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and for the purchase of new school buses.

In proposition B, school officials are seeking $4 million for improvements to the baseball and softball fields at Magnolia High School and Magnolia West High School, including the installation of artificial turf.

In Splendora ISD, $225 million in bonds are being determined by voters in two separate school propositions. In proposition A, school officials are asking for $201 million for construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the district and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings. With proposition B, $24 million in school building bonds is being sought for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of a performing arts center in the district.